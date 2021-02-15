Join in the celebration of Black History Month

“UIC’s Black History Month: Preserve the Culture” is a call to action for people of all races to celebrate the achievements and contributions of Africans and African Americans and recognize the central role of Black people in U.S. history.

“It is our duty to celebrate the collection of cultures within the Black community and to honor our African heritage. In unity, we must continue to forge new paths and set the standard every single time,” said Nicolette Metoyer, co-chair of the Black History Month Committee for the Center for Student Involvement.

To stay connected and engaged, the UIC community can participate in a variety of events, including webinars, virtual roundtables, virtual challenges, remote game nights, a virtual gallery, and much more.

“The pandemic has made it difficult for people to physically come together bond over shared experiences and the power that Black people have, but these events were organized to help celebrate, embrace and preserve the culture,” said Mummypraise Ovoh, president of the African Student Council and co-chair of the Black History Month Committee for CSI.

To view a list of the remainder of the events for this month, click here or see below.

1st Annual Minority Graduate Student Research Symposium

Feb. 16

9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

ASC’s Diaspora Kahoot Battle

Feb. 16

5-6 p.m.

Black Americans and Popular Media: A Black History Month Conversation

Feb. 17

12-1 p.m.

The Power of Black Women’s Leadership

Feb. 17

4-5:30 p.m.

Our Cultural Vision, Values, & Voice: Black History Showcase

Feb. 17

6:30-8 p.m.

Black Professional Roundtable Discussion

Feb. 18

4:30-6 p.m.

BHM Keynote Event: Preserve the Culture Q&A w/Chairman Fred Hampton Jr.

Feb. 19

6:30-7:30 p.m.

A Call to Action Town Hall: Dismantling Racial, Institutional and Social Inequities at UIC

Feb. 20

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

2021 CCSB Black History Makers

Feb. 22

6-7 p.m.

A Conversation with Nikki Giovanni

Feb. 23

5-6 p.m.

Vision Board Workshop

Feb. 23

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Ida B. Wells Scholarship Launch Reception

Feb. 24

6-7:30 p.m.

The Crown: Black Hair in the Workplace

Feb. 25

12-1 p.m.

Singing the Nation: “Memory, Meaning, and Resistance in ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing'”

Feb. 25

3-5 p.m.

Virtual “Meet the Artists” Reception

Feb. 25

6:30-7:30 p.m.