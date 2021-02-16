Spring workshop series focuses on leadership

UIC Student Leadership and Civic Engagement is launching a Spring 2021 Leadership Workshop Series for students to explore what it means to be a good leader.

“We hold a handful of workshops throughout the semester, ranging from virtual facilitation, leadership burnout, ethical leadership and volunteering, and more,” said Lahney Daow Vilayhong, graduate assistant for Student Leadership and Civic Engagement and graduate student in urban higher education. “This is a great opportunity to gain leadership skills without committing to a whole semester’s program.”

Students who RSVP to individual workshops can gain further leadership skills and engage their individual strengths. The series is perfect for students who have limited availability but still seek to better themselves, with each event about an hour long.

The next event at 11 a.m. Feb. 24 focuses on “Burnout” to help students understand burnout and create a prevention action plan. Other topics this semester include strengths, ethical leadership and volunteering, and leadership practices inventory.

“They are set up to aid students in understanding their strengths and weaknesses in their current leadership styles, and how to play off those strengths while serving and leading as a role model alongside their peers,” said Skyler Imhoff, graduate assistant for Student Leadership and Civic Engagement and graduate student in urban higher education.

“I am a firm believer that all students can be a leader. It is our duty to provide them with the tools and resources they need to become the leader they can be in order to impact others around them and push for change within the community and within themselves,” said Daow Vilayhong.

If interested in a semester-long commitment or earning Co-Curricular Leadership Certificate, visit Student Leadership and Civic Engagement’s website.