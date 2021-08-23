Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Aug. 16-22
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 4
Criminal damage: 1
Delivery/manufacture cannabis over 30 grams: 1
DUI: 1
Battery: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
Aggravated battery: 1
Assault: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Aug. 16: A man was charged with delivery/manufacture cannabis over 30 grams at 6:22 p.m. at 1004 S. Loomis St.
Aug. 19: A man was charged with DUI at 5:58 p.m. at 525 S. Racine Ave.
Aug. 21: A man was charged with retail theft at 5:25 p.m. at 1350 S. Halsted St.
