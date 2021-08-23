Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Aug. 16-22

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 4

Criminal damage: 1

Delivery/manufacture cannabis over 30 grams: 1

DUI: 1

Battery: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

Aggravated battery: 1

Assault: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Aug. 16: A man was charged with delivery/manufacture cannabis over 30 grams at 6:22 p.m. at 1004 S. Loomis St.

Aug. 19: A man was charged with DUI at 5:58 p.m. at 525 S. Racine Ave.

Aug. 21: A man was charged with retail theft at 5:25 p.m. at 1350 S. Halsted St.