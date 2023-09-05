Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Aug. 28-Sept. 3
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 2
Theft: 3
Aggravated battery: 2
Battery: 1
Domestic battery: 1
Criminal trespass: 2
Armed robbery: 1
Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1
Leaving the scene/property damage accident: 2
Narcotics-related incident: 1
Unlawful use of a weapon: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Aug. 29: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 7:22 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Aug. 31: A woman was charged with unlawful use of a weapon at 6:45 a.m. at 1009 S. Wood St.
Sept. 2: A woman was charged with domestic battery at 11:20 p.m. at 1432 S. Halsted St.
A man was arrested on a warrant at 11:39 p.m. at 1432 S. Halsted St.
