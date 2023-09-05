Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Aug. 28-Sept. 3



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 2

Theft: 3

Aggravated battery: 2

Battery: 1

Domestic battery: 1

Criminal trespass: 2

Armed robbery: 1

Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1

Leaving the scene/property damage accident: 2

Narcotics-related incident: 1

Unlawful use of a weapon: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Aug. 29: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 7:22 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Aug. 31: A woman was charged with unlawful use of a weapon at 6:45 a.m. at 1009 S. Wood St.

Sept. 2: A woman was charged with domestic battery at 11:20 p.m. at 1432 S. Halsted St.

A man was arrested on a warrant at 11:39 p.m. at 1432 S. Halsted St.