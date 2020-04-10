192 UIC medical students graduate early

Aerial view of College of Medicine buildings in Chicago (Photo: Brad Cavanaugh)

Today, 192 medical students from the University of Illinois College of Medicine, one of the largest and most diverse medical schools in the country, will graduate early.

Among the early grads, about one-third have been matched to residency programs in Illinois.

“This will help meet the growing demand for health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the college is joining other medical schools across the country in sending our graduating students into the world early,” said Dr. Mark Rosenblatt, executive dean of the college, which is part of the University of Illinois at Chicago.

“Today, our new medical school graduates take the Hippocratic oath and, during this pandemic, they do so at a time that physicians and other health care professionals represent the best that humanity has to offer,” UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis said. “Now, more than ever before in our lifetimes, we need their contributions ‘for the cure of their patients and the prevention of disease,’ as the oath says. I know our graduates are ready and determined to carry out this mission. All of us at UIC are very proud of them!”

“This is a very dynamic time for these graduates to be entering into the medical profession,” said Dr. Robert Barish, vice chancellor for health affairs at UIC. “We are proud of the enthusiasm that these young doctors have shown to make a difference in our communities already. Now, they are sure to directly apply what they have learned in their studies and clinical experiences to this historic time in medicine.”

In order to qualify for early graduation, the students needed to meet all components of the college’s graduation competencies, which includes completion of all required course and clinical rotation objectives.

The early grads represent about two-thirds of the college’s 2020 graduating class.

“Many of our students are ready and eager to do their part. We couldn’t be prouder of them and wish them well,” said Rosenblatt, who oversees the college’s four campuses, located in Chicago, Peoria, Rockford and Urbana. “Our students want to help our world, and they are finding ways and seeking opportunities to use their precious skills where it is needed most.

“The college is committed to doing what it can to support these efforts. We are proud to offer early graduation and proud of the extraordinary accomplishments of our students,” Rosenblatt said.

Students who have graduated early will still need to work directly with their individual residency programs to determine if they will be able to begin work early.

The early graduates will join their classmates who will graduate on schedule in a virtual commencement ceremony in May.