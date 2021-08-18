2-factor authentication (2FA) is now required for Microsoft 365 (Outlook, Office, and Teams), Box and Qualtrics

Effective 8/16, Technology Solutions, the university’s central IT department, has added 2-Factor Authentication (2FA) to Microsoft 365 (including Outlook/Exchange, Office, and Teams), Box, and Qualtrics. If you have not signed up for Duo 2FA, you will no longer be able to log into these University systems. 2FA will also be added to additional university services in the coming months — stay tuned for more details.

Be sure to enroll in 2FA today following the instructions at go.uic.edu/setup-2fa.

What is 2FA

2FA helps secure your account, and the University’s sensitive data, by adding an extra layer of security. When logging in to university systems using your NetID and password, 2FA requires you to verify your identity using a second factor, such as a mobile device, and prevents anyone but you from logging in, even if your password has been compromised. This greatly enhances protections on your account and data that are vulnerable to phishing attacks.

For the best user experience, you are encouraged to use the Duo Mobile smartphone App on iOS or Android whenever possible.

A smartphone is not required to use the Duo service; you can register a basic cell phone, landline phone number, tablet, or a hardware token (available via the university Webstore) as your 2FA device.

If you are already enrolled in 2FA, it is recommended to visit identity.uillinois.edu to manage your 2FA settings.

Frequently Asked Questions

To learn more about 2FA visit go.uic.edu/2FA or visit the UIC Help Center articles below for answers to frequently asked 2FA questions:

Support

If you have any questions or need additional support, please visit the UIC Help Center at go.uic.edu/ask-an-IT-question.



You can also set up an appointment for virtual support at go.uic.edu/BSB-CStop.

The University of Illinois Chicago is committed to securing its institutional data and the personal information of everyone at the University and appreciates your attention to this matter.