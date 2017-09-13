2017-2018 UIC Scholarships for Continuing Undergraduate Students

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs (OVCSA) is accepting applications for five scholarship opportunities. The funds are applicable for the 2017-2018 academic year. Recipients must be full-time UIC students for both the fall 2017 and spring 2018 semesters. The opportunities are the:

– Noveline Delk-Kennedy Scholarship

– UIC Jim’s Original Scholarship

– UIC Rundgren Foundation Endowed Scholarship

– UIC Scholarship Association Award-SAUIC

– Undergraduate – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship

Information about the scholarships and the online applications are available through UIC SnAP, the campus-wide scholarship management system. Students must login at https://uic.academicworks.com and complete the general application before addressing criteria specific to each opportunity. The deadline for the applications is Tuesday, October 3, 2017.

If you have any questions about the scholarships or the application process, please contact Kara Holloway in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at (312) 996-7140 or snaphelp@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

J. Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kara Holloway

studentaffairs@uic.edu