2017 Health Ethics Symposium: “Health Care Disputes in the United States: A Physician’s Exposition”

You are invited to our annual event:

“Health Care Disputes in the United States: A Physician’s Exposition”

The 2017 Integritas Health Ethics Symposium

5:30 -8:00 PM, Monday, October 16, 2017

UIC Thompson Rooms, Student Center West, 2nd floor

828 S. Wolcott, Chicago

TO REGISTER: https://www.integritasinstitute.org/health-ethics-symposium

===================================

Come join in a thoughtful mealtime discussion as we return to the original idea of a symposium – a philosophical banquet – and share with physicians, nurses, and other healthcare leaders on what inspires them to improve the human environment surrounding their practice.

Featuring:

Marwan Baghdan, MD

Medical Director and Physician Advisor,

Advocate South Suburban Hospital

Other Participants:

James Sifuentes, Senior V.P. of Mission & Community Development, St. Anthony Medical Center, Chicago, IL

David Demarco, S.J., M.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of General Internal Medicine, Loyola University, Stritch School of Medicine, Chicago, IL

Rebecca Davis Mathias, Ph.D., Ethicist, St. Anthony Hospital, Chicago, IL, Consulting Ethicist, Franciscan Sisters of Chicago Service Corporation, Adjunct Professor of Bioethics, Dominican University, River Forest, IL, Board Member, Integritas Institute for Ethics, St. John Paul II Newman Center at University of Illinois at Chicago

Elizabeth Guirado, B.S., University of Illinois at Chicago, College of Dentistry, Dual Degree Student

Bishop Joseph Perry, Auxiliary Bishop, Archdiocese of Chicago

, Auxiliary Bishop, Archdiocese of Chicago And others tbd

This event is co-sponsored by the Catholic Medical Students Association (CMSA) and the Newman Catholic Students Organization (NCSO) at UIC.

The Integritas Institute for Ethics, integritasinstitute.org, @JP2Integritas, is a department of the St. John Paul II Catholic Newman Center at UIC, located at 700 S. Morgan, and at Rm. 231 Student Center West, 828 S. Wolcott.Integritas Institute events since 1997 have been scheduled in cooperation with Catholic student and other organizations on the UIC campus.

