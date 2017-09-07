2017 Researcher and Scholar of the Year Award Program

The UIC Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research is pleased to announce the 2017 UIC Researcher and Scholar of the Year Award program. The purpose of the Researcher and Scholar of the Year Award is to recognize and celebrate the efforts and commitment of those individuals who are advancing knowledge in their area of research and scholarship. These individuals inspire and promote continued excellence at UIC.

The Distinguished Scholar award will be given to one UIC scholar from the Arts, Architecture, Design or the Humanities who has demonstrated outstanding scholarly achievements in her/his field of expertise.

The Rising Star Scholar award will be given to one UIC scholar from the Arts, Architecture, Design or the Humanities who has demonstrated outstanding promise to become a future leader in her/his area of expertise

One Distinguished Researcher and one Rising Star Researcher award will be made in each of the following categories:

Basic Life Sciences

Clinical Sciences

Natural Sciences & Engineering

Social Sciences

One Distinguished Scholar and one Rising Star Scholar award will be made in the following category:

Humanities, Art, Design, & Architecture

Each honoree will receive a commemorative award that will be presented at a ceremony in their honor. A list of past recipients can be found at http://research.uic.edu/funding-opportunities/faculty-awards/researcher-year-awards

Nominations can be submitted by anyone from the UIC community who is knowledgeable about a successful UIC researcher. Self-nominations will be accepted.

Letters of Intent are due at noon on Friday, October 20, 2017.

Nominations are due at noon on Monday, November 6, 2017.

For additional information, including eligibility criteria, please go to http://research.uic.edu/funding-opportunities/faculty-awards/researcher-year-awards .

For questions, please contact Natalia Glubisz at rds@uic.edu or 6-8348.

