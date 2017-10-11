2017 UIC Campus Charitable Fund Drive “CCFD”

October 11, 2017

Dear Faculty and Staff,

Each year, University of Illinois campuses partner with the State of Illinois’ “State Employee and University Combined Appeal” (SECA) to provide employees the opportunity to donate to the charitable cause of their choice. The SECA campaign is comprised of twelve Umbrella Charity Federations collectively representing over 1500 charitable agencies.

This annual campaign for work place giving traditionally held during the fall semester, is known as the Campus Charitable Fund Drive (CCFD).

In 2016, UIC employees donated nearly $80,000 to charitable organizations through one-time donations or continuous payroll deductions. Whether helping to alleviate poverty and hunger, protect wildlife, aid those suffering from domestic violence, or cure a deadly disease, there is a nonprofit working to see these goals become

Campaign Dates: Friday, September 25 through Wednesday, November

There are two ways for UIC employees to donate. The links below provide detailed information about the charitable agencies and how to complete the pledge form.

Continuous payroll deduction: Employees who contribute through continuous payroll deduction have a designated amount withdrawn from their check each pay period. Designations are ongoing and continue until the employee requests a change or cancellation request in writing. At any time throughout the year a UIC employee can create, adjust, or cancel their continuous payroll deduction. One-time donation: Employees may give a one-time donation to one or more charities of their choice by completing the One-Time Direct Gift section of the CCFD pledge form. An employee can donate as an individual or a group of employees can combine their efforts and make one larger donation. One Time Direct Gift checks are made payable to “Campus Chest” and should be submitted with the completed pledge form to UIC Human Resources, Special Programs/CCFD, MC 897.

Please note: All donations and pledge forms are due by Wednesday, November 22 to UIC Human Resources, Special Programs/CCFD, MC 897.

CCFD Pledge Form: https://www.hr.uic.edu/UserFiles/Servers/Server_2716/File/d_paycheckinfo/2017_CCFD_PledgeForm_fillable.pdf

CCFD Pledge Form Instructions: https://www.hr.uic.edu/UserFiles/Servers/Server_2716/File/d_paycheckinfo/2017_CCFD_Pledge_Form_Instructions.pdf

Umbrella Charity Federation List and Websites: https://www.hr.uic.edu/cms/One.aspx?portalId=2800&pageId=3007#sec06

General Information and Charitable Giving at UIC: https://www.hr.uic.edu/paychecksinfo/charitable/

For additional questions, please contact Rebecca Fortier (rfortier@uillinois.edu) in UIC Human Resources.

Sincerely,

Michael Ginsburg

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

Rebecca Fortier

Special Events Facilitator, UIC Human Resources

