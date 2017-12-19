2017 UIC Distinguished Professors

The UIC Distinguished Professorship recognizes scholarship, creativity and leadership. Faculty members are nominated by their peers and are selected by a committee that includes others who have received the honor.

This year’s distinguished professors are:

Judy Bolton, professor and head of medicinal chemistry and pharmacognosy in the College of Pharmacy. Bolton’s research focuses on post-menopausal women’s health and exploring the bioactivation pathways of estrogen in order to explain the carcinogenic effects of prescribed estrogen replacement therapies. She has been funded continuously by the National Institutes of Health since 1997 and has more than 140 publications in high-impact academic journals.

Scott Brady, professor of anatomy and cell biology in the College of Medicine. Brady’s research focuses on targeting the basic science of cellular molecular motors and helping unravel the mysteries of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and ALS. He is among a small group of researchers credited with the identification of a new group of molecular motors called Kinesins. Brady has published more than 110 peer-reviewed papers and 71 book chapters. He receives close to $900,000 in funding annually.



Bing Liu, professor of computer science in the College of Engineering. Liu’s research interests include sentiment analysis and opinion mining, data mining and machine learning, and natural language processing. He is credited with several research breakthroughs, including detection of opinion spam and fake review. Bing has published more than 200 research papers, 75 of which appear in top-tier journals and conferences.