2017 UIC Employee Recognition Awards Ceremony and Reception

Each November, UIC celebrates Employee Recognition Month. The celebration begins with the Employee Recognition Award Ceremony and Reception, a campus-wide event honoring the recipients of the UIC Award of Merit, the Chancellor’s Academic Professional Excellence (CAPE) Award, and the Janice Watkins Award for Distinguished Civil Service employees. Also recognized are the UI Health Class Act, Employee of the Year, Physician of the Year, and Resident of the Year awards.

UIC celebrates years of service for employees beginning with five years, followed then in five year increments. All employees celebrating years of service are honored by their department or unit. Those who have reached 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, and 50 years of service will be honored at the Employee Recognition Ceremony in November.

Below are important details for the 2017 Employee Recognition Ceremony and Reception. All UIC community members are welcome to attend as we congratulate the distinguished honorees of this year’s awards for their outstanding achievements.

2017 Employee Recognition Awards Ceremony and Reception

Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. with reception to immediately follow

UIC Forum, 725 West Roosevelt Road, at the corner of Roosevelt and Halsted

Event Parking is located in UIC Lot 5, 1135 South Morgan Street

Parking relocation will be honored in Lot 5 for any attendee who has a current UIC campus parking permit, which must be displayed at all times.

**Normal weekday parking charges of $11.50 apply in all other cases.

Event invitations have been sent to all honorees via university email.

Please visit the links below to view lists of the 2017 Employee Recognition Award recipients and employees celebrating years of service.

2017 Employee Recognition Recipients

2017 Service Year Recognition Recipients 5 through 50 Years

For additional event information, please visit the UIC Human Resources’ Employee Recognition webpage. For questions, contact Rebecca Fortier at rfortier@uillinois.edu.

Congratulations to all of our 2017 Honorees and thank you for all that you do for UIC!

