2018 Award of Merit Nomination Season

UIC Human Resources would like to announce the 2018 UIC Award of Merit nomination season.

The UIC Award of Merit was established to provide a mechanism for campus leadership to recognize and honor outstanding Civil Service and Academic Professional employees. Employees based at the regional campuses and Chicago-based units of the University of Illinois System are also eligible. In 2018, 30 awards will be presented. Award recipients will receive a UIC Award of Merit memento and a $2,500 monetary award. All recipients will be honored at the Employee Recognition Award Ceremony which will be held on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at the UIC Forum.

The nomination due dates can be found below. View the Nomination Form, Criteria, and Instructions for complete details at the following link: https://www.hr.uic.edu/2018AOM_NominationFormCriteriaInstructions.

To use as a Fillable Nomination Form, INTERNET EXPLORER must be used as the internet browser.

Completed nomination forms and all related documents should be submitted to the nominee’s respective Dean, Director or Department Head by Friday, May 18, 2018.

Deadline for submission by Deans, Directors or Department Heads to Office of the Chancellor/Vice Chancellor/Unit Administrator is Friday, June 15, 2018 .

Offices of the Chancellor, Vice Chancellors, or Unit Administrator deadline for submission to UIC Human Resources is Friday, July 20, 2018 .

For further details about Employee Recognition at UIC, please visit https://www.hr.uic.edu/employee_recognition/ or contact Rebecca Fortier at rfortier@uillinois.edu.

For more information, please contact:

Rebecca Fortier

rfortier@uillinois.edu

https://www.hr.uic.edu/employee_recognition/