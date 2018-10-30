2018 UIC Employee Recognition Awards Ceremony and Reception

Each November, UIC celebrates Employee Recognition Month. The celebration begins with the Employee Recognition Award Ceremony and Reception, a campus-wide event honoring the recipients of the UIC Award of Merit, the Chancellor’s Academic Professional Excellence (CAPE) Award, and the Janice Watkins Award for Distinguished Civil Service employees. Also recognized are the UI Health Employee of the Year, Physician of the Year, and Resident of the Year awards.

UIC celebrates years of service for employees beginning with five years, followed then in five year increments. All employees celebrating years of service are honored by their department or unit. Those who have reached 25, 30, 35, 40, and 45 years of service will be honored at the Employee Recognition Ceremony in November.

Below are important details for the 2018 Employee Recognition Ceremony and Reception. All UIC community members are welcome to attend as we congratulate the distinguished honorees of this year’s awards for their outstanding achievements.

Event: 2018 Employee Recognition Awards Ceremony and Reception

Date: Tuesday, November 6, 2018

Time: Ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. with reception to immediately follow

Location: UIC Forum, 725 West Roosevelt Road at the corner of Roosevelt and Halsted (http://uicforum.uic.edu/)

Parking: UIC Lot 5 – 1135 South Morgan Street

Halsted/Taylor Parking Structure – 760 West Taylor Street (Entrance closest to venue)

Parking relocation will be honored for any attendee who has a current UIC campus parking permit, which must be displayed at all times. **A special flat rate of $10.00 will be charged for those who are attending this UIC Forum event.

Event invitations have been sent to all honorees via university email.

Please visit the links below to view lists of the 2018 Employee Recognition Award recipients and employees celebrating years of service.

2018 Employee Recognition Recipients –

https://www.hr.uic.edu/2018-EmployeeRecognitionRecipients

2018 Service Year Recognition Recipients 5 through 45 Years –

https://www.hr.uic.edu/2018-ServiceYearList

For further event information, please visit the UIC Human Resources’ Employee Recognition webpage at http://www.hr.uic.edu/employee_recognition/.

For questions, contact Rebecca Fortier at rfortier@uillinois.edu.

Congratulations to all of our 2018 Honorees and thank you for all that you do for UIC!

Michael Ginsburg

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

Rebecca Fortier

Special Events Facilitator, UIC Human Resources

