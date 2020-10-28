Watch for an announcement in early November regarding the 2020 Employee Recognition Awards. Due to COVID-19 event restrictions, the event this year will be presented in a video format. Individuals who are receiving the Award of Merit, CAPE Award, Janice Watkins Award and the Chancellor’s Coronavirus Response Award will be announced and recognized, as well as employees achieving service year milestones of 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50 and 55 years at UIC.