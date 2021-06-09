2021-2022 IT maintenance window schedule

In an effort to provide you with quality IT resources, Technology Solutions schedules quarterly maintenance windows to perform updates and upgrades on widely-used services and infrastructure.

Technology Solutions maintenance windows are scheduled to have the least impact on UIC operations, and downtime for services is kept to a minimum. Please be aware, however, that certain services may be unavailable for extended periods of time due to necessary updates. Additional communication with details on services affected will be sent prior to each maintenance window.

Maintenance windows begin at 9:30 p.m. on Friday and end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. You may want to plan events, projects, etc. around our future maintenance windows scheduled for:

August 13 – 15, 2021

December 17 – 19, 2021

March 18 – 20, 2022

May 13 – 15, 2022

For questions, or if you are hosting a major event during one of the maintenance windows listed above and may require WiFi and/or other Technology Solutions-run services, please reach us at help.uic.edu.