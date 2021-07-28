2021-2022 student parking

Parking assignments for the 2021-2022 academic year will begin on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. All applications must be submitted online at https://parkingservices.uic.edu/. You have the option to pay by credit card or by billing your student account.

Parking Assignment Costs

Standard: 24-hour access $381

Evening: 3 p.m. to 8 a.m. M-F, 24-hour weekends $256

For additional parking rate information, visit https://parking.uic.edu/students/.

Processing can take up to three business days. Once the application is processed, you will receive an email with instructions to pick up your parking hangtag. You will be responsible for providing payment for citations received for not having your hangtag displayed while parked on campus.

Please note: If you purchase a parking assignment in the fall, you will be automatically billed for the spring semester in January 2022.

Value Card Parking Program

If you need to park on campus occasionally, you can purchase value card barcode tickets from the Parking Office. Each barcode ticket costs $6 which is discounted from the maximum daily rate of $15. The value card tickets can be used at any visitor parking lot. For more information, please visit https://parking.uic.edu/studentvaluecard-faqs.

Canceling Your Parking Assignment

It is your responsibility to return the hangtag to cancel your parking assignment even if you withdraw or graduate from the university. Failure to cancel your assignment will result in your student account being billed for the spring semester.