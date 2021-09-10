2021 Student Sustainability Literacy and Culture Survey

The Office of Planning, Sustainability, and Project Management has developed a survey to assess student sustainability literacy and culture at UIC. All participation in this study is voluntary and takes approximately 10 minutes to complete. Students who participate will be entered into a raffle to win one of five $50 bookstore gift cards.

This survey was developed to understand student knowledge, behavior and beliefs surrounding sustainability. The information creates a baseline to evaluate the success of the current sustainability education initiatives and learn how these initiatives could be improved.

“This data will help lead a push toward more sustainability-related courses or even sections of classes,” said Grace Fick, who is the primary investigator on the survey for her Honors Capstone Project and an undergraduate in psychology.

With the increasingly urgent challenges that come with a changing planet, there is an equally as urgent need to develop talent that can not only react to the mounting climate disasters, but also think long-term while acting now to course-correct.

“By better understanding what students already know and value in sustainability, our faculty can prepare to teach them to be the next generation of leaders in this burgeoning area,” said Elizabeth Bosarge, another primary investigator on the project and administrative assistant in the Office of Planning, Sustainability, and Project Management.

For more information on the survey, email Fick at gfick2@uic.edu or Bosarge at eschmi21@uic.edu.

For additional information about UIC’s sustainability initiatives and projects, contact the UIC Office of Planning, Sustainability, and Project Management via email sustainability@uic.edu or phone 312-413-9816.