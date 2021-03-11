2021 Urban Forum: Closing the Wealth Gap

Join us for our virtual event on April 14 from 9 a.m.-12 noon.

More information can be found at: https://urbanforum.uic.edu/

COVID-19 has opened wide America’s eyes to the many disparities in our cities, and the growing divide between rich and poor. While many strategies have been advanced to close the wealth gap – raising minimum wage, housing integration, and education — most agree there is no simple solution.

The 2021 Urban Forum takes on this complex topic of closing the wealth gap by focusing on equity. Equity aims to give everyone what is needed to succeed by addressing the historical and structural barriers that have created the gap in the first place. This means dealing with:

racial dynamics that shape social, economic, and political structures

property ownership affects wealth across different populations

the geographic distribution of public services and land use

Speakers, panels and papers will help consider how we can collectively begin to change, address barriers and build off of successful strategies to increase equity in our communities.

For more information, please contact:

Jennifer Sweeney

jennys@uic.edu

uicurban@uic.edu