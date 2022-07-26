2022-2023 Campus Parking

Dear students,

You are now able to apply for a parking assignment for the next academic term. Parking assignments for the 2022-2023 academic year will begin Monday, Aug. 15. Please note: No in-person applications will be accepted after Aug. 5. Beginning Aug. 6, all applications must be submitted online.

Parking assignment costs

Standard: 24-hour access — $391

Evening: 3 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday to Friday, 24-hour weekends — $262

Additional parking rate information.

Due to the heavy processing period, it can take up to 10 business days to receive a confirmation of your assignment. After the application is processed, you will receive an email with instructions to pick up your parking hangtag. Hangtag pickups will begin Sept. 6. If you do not pick up your hangtag, you will be responsible for providing payment for citations received for not having your hangtag displayed while parked on campus.

Please note: If you purchase a parking assignment in the fall, you will be automatically billed for the spring semester in January 2023.

Value card parking program

If you need to park on campus occasionally, you can purchase either a reloadable value card or value card barcode tickets from the Parking Office. Each barcode ticket costs $6, which is discounted from the maximum daily rate of $15. The value card tickets can be used at any visitor parking lot.

Canceling your parking assignment

It is your responsibility to return the hangtag to cancel your parking assignment even if you withdraw or graduate from the university. Failure to cancel your assignment will result in your student account being billed for the spring semester.

