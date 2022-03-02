2022 Preventing Harassment and Discrimination Training

All faculty and staff are required to complete the EVERFI Preventing Harassment and Discrimination training module. This online course, hosted by EVERFI, addresses sexual misconduct prevention and harassment in the workplace. Completion of this course is mandatory for all faculty and staff and satisfies the requirements outlined in state and federal law.

The training must be completed by 6 p.m. April 1. Anyone who has not completed the course in its entirety by 6 p.m. will be considered noncompliant and disciplined in accordance with established policies and procedures.

If you are also enrolled as a student, you have already been provided instructions for the student training (which is a separate requirement).

This course can be completed on a mobile device, though the preferred method of completion would be on a computer or iPad with audio capabilities. The course may be completed in one sitting or in segments. You should allow for at least two hours to complete the course in its entirety. Regular reminders will be sent throughout the training window to encourage the compliance of those employees who remain outstanding at the time of the communication — to avoid frequent reminders, please complete the training as soon as possible.

Accessing the Course:

Go to the training website. Select your university location, if prompted. Enter your university NetID and password. Click the “Login” button. Select the green “Start” button on the Preventing Harassment and Discrimination: Non-Supervisor with Title IX/Clery icon to begin your coursework.

Difficulty Logging In?

NetID and password assistance can be found at:

UIC Help Center: 312-413-0003 (option 9).

Course Navigation Difficulties?

Course Content Questions?

Title IX Coordinator: Donn Kamm — titleix@uic.edu; 312-996-8670

If you are unable to complete this training due to past or current experiences, please contact the Title IX Coordinator as listed above for alternate training options.