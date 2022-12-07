Dear faculty,

We recently released the call for the 2023-24 faculty award nominations to the deans of each college. Additional information, including guidelines for the nomination process for each award, can be found on the UIC Awards and Recognition Programs webpage.

Award for Excellence in Teaching

Nomination guidelines and submission instructions, as well as a list of previous award recipients, can be found on the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs Award for Excellence in Teaching webpage.

Nominations are due by Friday, March 3, 2023, and should be submitted online as outlined in the guidelines. Questions regarding the nomination process may be directed to Autym Henderson at facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu.

Distinguished Researcher and Distinguished Scholar Awards

The Distinguished Researcher and Distinguished Scholar awards recognize individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in their fields, while the Rising Star awards honor individuals who show exceptional promise to become future leaders.

Any member of the campus community is eligible to submit nominations for these awards; self-nominations will also be accepted. Nominations are due by Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, and letters of support are due by Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

View additional information, including eligibility criteria for each category, and access the application portal online. Please direct any questions about the nomination process to rds@uic.edu.

Piergiorgio L.E. Uslenghi Global Engagement Faculty Award

The University of Illinois Chicago, by presenting the Piergiorgio L.E. Uslenghi Global Engagement Faculty Award, recognizes faculty members who have made outstanding contributions to UIC’s global engagement. Beyond the examples of global engagement specifically listed in the selection criteria, the award seeks to recognize those faculty whose contributions have been made beyond their essential responsibilities as a faculty member. In addition, the award seeks to recognize contributions to global engagement that have a significant impact on students’ development.

Nominations are due by Friday, March 3, 2023, and should be submitted online as outlined in the guidelines. Questions regarding the nomination processes may be directed to David Kodeski at kodeski@uic.edu.

Graduate Mentoring Award

Graduate Mentoring Awards are designed to encourage and reward excellence and innovation in all aspects of graduate mentoring.

Nomination guidelines and submission instructions, as well as a list of previous award recipients, can be found on the Graduate College Graduate Mentoring Awards webpage. Nominations are due by Wednesday, March 1, 2023, and should be submitted online as outlined in the guidelines. Questions regarding the nomination process may be directed to Benn Williams at bwilli7@uic.edu

Interprofessional Teaching in Action Matters Award (I-TEAM Award)

The purpose of the I-TEAM award is to recognize a faculty team who has demonstrated excellence in interprofessional practice and education through teaching innovation and the advancement of UIC’s interprofessional practice and education mission.

Application guidelines and submission instructions, as well as a list of previous award recipients, can be found on the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs Interprofessional Teaching in Action Matters Award webpage. The application process will open in March 2023, and submissions are due by Friday, April 28, 2023, and should be submitted online as outlined in the guidelines. Questions regarding the nomination processes may be directed to Ami Shah at ashah58@uic.edu.

UIC Distinguished Professor

This appointment was created to recruit and recognize persons who have made a significant impact upon their field through scholarship creativity, and leadership. Professors selected for the award will receive a non-salaried, non-service appointment as UIC Distinguished Professor, which will be effective with the new appointment year 2023-24.

A review panel will make recommendations to Provost Colley and Vice Chancellor Barish who will submit names to the University Board of Trustees for approval. Nomination guidelines and submission instructions, as well as a list of previous award recipients, can be found on the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs UIC Distinguished Professor webpage. Nominations are due by Friday, March 3, 2023, and should be submitted online as outlined in the guidelines. Questions regarding the nomination process may be directed to Autym Henderson at facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu.

University Scholars Program

The Office of the Executive Vice President and Vice President for Academic Affairs has announced the 37th year of the University Scholars Program. This prestigious program, sponsored by the Office of the President, provides tangible recognition of faculty excellence. Funds will be provided in three consecutive academic years to the UIC campus to support six faculty members who have demonstrated superior performance in scholarly activities in both research and teaching and who show great promise for future achievements.

Nomination guidelines and submission instructions, as well as a list of previous award recipients, can be found on the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs University Scholar webpage. Nominations are due by Friday, March 3, 2023, and should be submitted online as outlined in the guidelines. Questions regarding the nomination process may be directed to Autym Henderson at facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu.

We will be sharing this call for nominations with all faculty in the coming days. For more information, please contact Faculty Affairs at facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu.

Thank you,

Karen Colley

Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Faculty Affairs

facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu