2023 CAPE and Rising Star nomination deadline extended to June 15

I would like to remind the UIC community that both the Chancellor’s Academic Professional Excellence Award and the Rising Star Award 2023 nominations are open. The deadline has been extended to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, June 15.

The CAPE Award, established in 1988, recognizes the demonstrated excellence of academic professional staff members and affirms our highest regard for the contributions of this important community to UIC. This year, up to 10 academic professionals will receive the CAPE Award.

The Rising Star Award, established in 2021, recognizes academic professionals early in their careers who demonstrate dedication and quality of performance that indicates they will continue to develop into exemplary employees. This year, up to three candidates will receive the Rising Star Award.

Nominations for both awards are welcomed from UIC faculty, students, academic professionals and support staff.

The nominating forms, procedures and eligibility criteria are available online. The deadline for nominations and all supporting credentials is now June 15. All recipients will be honored at the Employee Recognition Award Ceremony being planned for this fall.

Please contact 2023 Award Committee co-chairs Colleen Piersen, cpiersen@uic.edu, or Justin Wier, jrjustin@uic.edu, with any questions.

