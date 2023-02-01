The Graduate College and the University Library invite all graduate and professional students to share the beauty of their research in UIC’s 2023 Image of Research competition. This multidisciplinary monetary award competition is open to any student enrolled in a graduate or professional degree program at UIC for the 2022-2023 academic year. More than $3,000 in award money will be distributed in the 2023 competition.

Through Tuesday, Feb. 28, graduate and professional students are invited to submit still or moving image-based work that illustrates their research. Students may submit to both categories, but the images and the research they represent must be significantly different from one another.

Still Image Awards

1st Prize: $600.

2nd Prize: $400.

3rd Prize: $200.

Honorable Mention (6): $100.

Moving Image Awards

Winner – Animation: $600.

Winner – Live Action: $600.

Honorable Mention (2): $100.

A multidisciplinary jury will review submissions and award prizes to the winning entries. Images will be judged on originality, relationship to the student’s research at UIC and overall visual impact.

An electronic exhibit of the winners will be displayed in the Richard J. Daley Library and the Library of Health Sciences. Winning entries will become part of the UIC institutional repository and will be displayed in an online gallery on the Graduate College website.

Questions? Contact the Image of Research Committee at: gcior@uic.edu

Entries due by Feb. 28.

Submission form, competition guidelines and links to past winners are available on the Graduate College Image of Research website.