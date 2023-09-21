2023 Inventor of the Year — accepting nominations

The UIC Inventor of the Year Award

The Inventor of the Year Award honors an outstanding inventor or team of inventors at University of Illinois Chicago who have made a contribution to the development of intellectual property that significantly impacts their field and society. The award is given based on the criteria of creativity, novelty and the commercial benefit to society.

Submission instructions

Nomination material should include a completed nomination award application and a statement explaining why the nominee should be considered for the UIC Inventor of the Year Award. You may include, but are not limited to, a brief background of the inventor, a description of the invention, status of the intellectual property and licensing, and the impact and value the invention has made to the field and society.

Nomination process and criteria

The awards are open to any UIC faculty member who has engaged with the UIC OTM through the invention disclosure process. The nominee must be a primary inventor or creator of a UIC technology disclosure for which a significant research effort conducted at UIC contributed to the advancement of knowledge in the field.

Nominations may be submitted by anyone from the UIC community who is knowledgeable about a successful UIC Inventor. Self-nominations are also encouraged.

Application deadline: 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17.

Apply for the award.

For more information, please contact:

Tamira Davis

tdavis17@uic.edu