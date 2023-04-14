2023 Provost’s Advising Awards – now accepting nominations

Dear faculty, staff and students,

It is my pleasure to announce this year’s 2023 Provost’s Advising Awards are now open for nomination. These awards were established to recognize professional advisors who have demonstrated exemplary skill in academic advising and a commitment to student success at the University of Illinois Chicago.

We are pleased to be expanding our awards program this year and to be kicking off an ongoing monthly recognition program. Non-faculty professionals who spend a significant portion of their job advising undergraduates, including academic advisors in the colleges and departments and advisors and coaches from success units and programs, are eligible.

Annual Advising Awards

There are now two categories of Provost’s Annual Advising Awards:

The Outstanding Practitioner Awards recognize professionals in direct advising or advising administrator roles who demonstrate a command of the core competencies of advising and model UIC’s mission in their daily work. There are up to seven awards given annually for advisors, a new advisor and an advising administrator.

The Provost’s Excellence Award recognizes an individual (or a group) in the advising/coaching profession who is contributing to the community in one of three impactful areas: Innovation or Applied Research, Access to Success or Advancing Knowledge.

The full nomination submission process closes April 30. It is highly recommended that initial nominations be submitted by April 19 to allow the nominee ample time to complete the process.

Advisor on Fire

We are pleased to be kicking off the new, ongoing recognition for our advisors and coaches as part of this year’s awards. Advisor on Fire provides an opportunity for students, supervisors, staff, faculty and fellow advisors to recognize in an ongoing way the excellent work of advisors. Up to 10 advisors will be recognized monthly.

For further information on eligibility and to nominate an advisor for any one of these three award opportunities, please visit the Advising Awards webpage. April 19 is the recommended deadline for initial nomination submission for annual advising awards.

If you have additional questions, please contact the OAD Advising Awards Committee at oad@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Karen Colley

Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Rob Dixon

Interim Vice Chancellor and Vice Provost for Student Affairs

Josephine Volpe

Associate Vice Provost for Advising Development

For more information, please contact:

OAD Advising Awards Committee

oad@uic.edu