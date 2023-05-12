2023 Silver Circle Award winners

May 12, 2023

Since 1966, the Silver Circle Award has been presented to some of UIC’s best teachers. Winners, who are honored at their college commencements, receive $500 and their names join a long list of distinguished colleagues. But what makes the award especially meaningful is its selection committee: the graduating seniors.

This year’s winners are:

Amy Jandek, adjunct instructor in kinesiology and nutrition
Applied Health Sciences

Faheem Majeed, assistant professor of art history
Architecture, Design and the Arts

Jay Hwang, adjunct lecturer in managerial studies
Business Administration

Jennifer Olson, clinical associate professor of curriculum and instruction
Education

Jonathan Komperda, clinical assistant professor of mechanical and industrial engineering
Engineering

Mark Hallenbeck, lecturer in computer science
Engineering

Fredy González, associate professor of global Asian studies and history
Liberal Arts and Sciences

Anna Guervarra, associate professor of global Asian studies
Liberal Arts and Sciences

Adrian Barkan, senior lecturer in physics
Liberal Arts and Sciences

Andrea Bassett, clinical assistant professor of biological sciences
Liberal Arts and Sciences

Christopher Baker, senior lecturer in psychology
Liberal Arts and Sciences

Carmen Ochoa-Galindo, senior lecturer in psychology
Liberal Arts and Sciences

Maripat King, clinical assistant professor of biobehavioral nursing science
Nursing

Laurel Berman, adjunct assistant professor of environmental and occupational health sciences
Public Health

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Contact



uictoday@uic.edu

Categories

Faculty, Staff

Topics