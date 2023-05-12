2023 Silver Circle Award winners

Since 1966, the Silver Circle Award has been presented to some of UIC’s best teachers. Winners, who are honored at their college commencements, receive $500 and their names join a long list of distinguished colleagues. But what makes the award especially meaningful is its selection committee: the graduating seniors.

This year’s winners are:

Amy Jandek, adjunct instructor in kinesiology and nutrition

Applied Health Sciences

Faheem Majeed, assistant professor of art history

Architecture, Design and the Arts

Jay Hwang, adjunct lecturer in managerial studies

Business Administration

Jennifer Olson, clinical associate professor of curriculum and instruction

Education

Jonathan Komperda, clinical assistant professor of mechanical and industrial engineering

Engineering

Mark Hallenbeck, lecturer in computer science

Engineering

Fredy González, associate professor of global Asian studies and history

Liberal Arts and Sciences

Anna Guervarra, associate professor of global Asian studies

Liberal Arts and Sciences

Adrian Barkan, senior lecturer in physics

Liberal Arts and Sciences

Andrea Bassett, clinical assistant professor of biological sciences

Liberal Arts and Sciences

Christopher Baker, senior lecturer in psychology

Liberal Arts and Sciences

Carmen Ochoa-Galindo, senior lecturer in psychology

Liberal Arts and Sciences

Maripat King, clinical assistant professor of biobehavioral nursing science

Nursing

Laurel Berman, adjunct assistant professor of environmental and occupational health sciences

Public Health