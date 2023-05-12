2023 Silver Circle Award winners
Since 1966, the Silver Circle Award has been presented to some of UIC’s best teachers. Winners, who are honored at their college commencements, receive $500 and their names join a long list of distinguished colleagues. But what makes the award especially meaningful is its selection committee: the graduating seniors.
This year’s winners are:
Amy Jandek, adjunct instructor in kinesiology and nutrition
Applied Health Sciences
Faheem Majeed, assistant professor of art history
Architecture, Design and the Arts
Jay Hwang, adjunct lecturer in managerial studies
Business Administration
Jennifer Olson, clinical associate professor of curriculum and instruction
Education
Jonathan Komperda, clinical assistant professor of mechanical and industrial engineering
Engineering
Mark Hallenbeck, lecturer in computer science
Engineering
Fredy González, associate professor of global Asian studies and history
Liberal Arts and Sciences
Anna Guervarra, associate professor of global Asian studies
Liberal Arts and Sciences
Adrian Barkan, senior lecturer in physics
Liberal Arts and Sciences
Andrea Bassett, clinical assistant professor of biological sciences
Liberal Arts and Sciences
Christopher Baker, senior lecturer in psychology
Liberal Arts and Sciences
Carmen Ochoa-Galindo, senior lecturer in psychology
Liberal Arts and Sciences
Maripat King, clinical assistant professor of biobehavioral nursing science
Nursing
Laurel Berman, adjunct assistant professor of environmental and occupational health sciences
Public Health
