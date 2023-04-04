2023 UIC Award Season – Award of Merit

Dear colleagues,

UIC Human Resources would like to announce the 2023 UIC Award Season and a call for nominations for the Award of Merit.

The Award of Merit is designed to recognize exceptional employees from all corners of the university serving in all types of positions. We encourage you to consider nominating an outstanding civil service or academic professional employee for this award. Employees based at the regional campuses and Chicago-based units of the University of Illinois System are also eligible to nominate and receive the Award of Merit.

Nominations are due by June 1.

Thirty-two awards will be presented this year. Award recipients will receive a UIC Award of Merit memento, and a $3,000 monetary award. All recipients will be honored at the Employee Recognition Award Ceremony, which will be held Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at the UIC Forum.

Learn more about the Award of Merit and contact UIC Human Resources at specialprograms@uillinois.edu with questions.

Sincerely,

Cheri Canfield

Interim Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

For more information, please contact:

Lauren Singdahlsen

brindle@uic.edu