2023 UIC Holiday Card Design Contest

2022 winning submission by Nina Eckstein, College of Applied Health Sciences, Class of 2023.

’Tis the season to show your creativity and holiday spirit!

Enter your original artwork or photography for a chance to be featured on the chancellor’s official 2023 holiday card. Open to all UIC students, contest entries will be accepted until Wednesday, Nov. 8. Artwork must be submitted electronically with completed entry form.

The grand prize winner will receive a $500 scholarship, and the runner-up will receive a $250 scholarship. The scholarships will be payable to the winners’ student accounts. Winners will be notified by email on or before Nov. 10. The winning artwork will be shared digitally and in print to the campus community, alumni, donors and friends of UIC.

Contest theme

Original artwork or photography (photography must not include any identifiable people, stock images or religious themes) should reflect any of the following themes:

University life at UIC.

Chicago/the skyline.

Winter.

Who may enter

Any UIC student from any major or discipline can enter the contest. Multiple entries from the same artist are acceptable. Submissions without the entry form will not be considered.

How to enter

Entries will be accepted until Nov. 8. Artwork must be submitted electronically with completed entry form.

Design specifications

Artwork should fit the standard 5×7 card dimension.

Acceptable file types are gif, jpg, png.

Maximum upload file size is 14.6MB.

Artwork/photography files may be edited to reflect final language, messaging and university brand standards. UIC also reserves the right to alter the submitted artwork to ensure it meets accessibility and other parameters.

Reproduction rights

UIC will retain all reproduction rights to submitted artwork/photography with credit given to the artist. UIC agrees not to sell any of the artwork/photography or any reproduction of the artwork. Artists warrant that they are the sole proprietor of the artwork/photography and agree to assign all copyright and other intellectual property rights in the artwork to UIC. Entries must be original work and must not infringe on the protected rights of other artists or violate any copyright laws.

Judging

All entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges selected by the Office of the Chancellor. Artwork/photography will be judged on creativity, artistic expression and merit, and how it applies the contest theme. The winner will be notified by email on or before Nov. 10.

Questions

Email marketing@uic.edu.