2024-25 Teaching Recognition Program winners
Dear faculty,
The Teaching Recognition Program celebrates outstanding teaching at UIC and is a unique opportunity for faculty to showcase their dedication to education. Administered by faculty and offered through the Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, the program awards a $1,500 increase to the annual base salary of those who have demonstrated excellence in teaching over the past three academic years. The program is open to all tenured, tenure-track and nontenure-track faculty who have shown a long-term commitment to teaching at UIC.
Faculty members selected for the 2024-25 academic year:
Zabihulla Ahmadi, College of Dentistry
Andrea Bassett, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Becky Bonarek, UIC Tutorium
Krishni Burns, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Daysi Diaz-Strong, Jane Addams College of Social Work
Christopher Estabrook, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Anne Fink, College of Nursing
Robin Gayle, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Jaira Harrington, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Rooshey Hasnain, College of Applied Health Sciences
Jeffrey Kessler, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Anna Kozlowska-Barrios, Honors College/University Library
Jennifer Maffucci, College of Nursing
Elizabeth Porter, School of Public Health
Arthi Rao, College of Education
Yeow Siow, College of Engineering
We extend our heartfelt congratulations to this year’s recipients!
Sincerely,
Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs
For more information, please contact:
Teaching Recognition Program
uictrp@uic.edu
Contact
Categories