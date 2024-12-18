2024-25 Teaching Recognition Program winners

Dear faculty,

The Teaching Recognition Program celebrates outstanding teaching at UIC and is a unique opportunity for faculty to showcase their dedication to education. Administered by faculty and offered through the Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, the program awards a $1,500 increase to the annual base salary of those who have demonstrated excellence in teaching over the past three academic years. The program is open to all tenured, tenure-track and nontenure-track faculty who have shown a long-term commitment to teaching at UIC.

Faculty members selected for the 2024-25 academic year:

Zabihulla Ahmadi, College of Dentistry

Andrea Bassett, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Becky Bonarek, UIC Tutorium

Krishni Burns, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Daysi Diaz-Strong, Jane Addams College of Social Work

Christopher Estabrook, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Anne Fink, College of Nursing

Robin Gayle, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Jaira Harrington, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Rooshey Hasnain, College of Applied Health Sciences

Jeffrey Kessler, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Anna Kozlowska-Barrios, Honors College/University Library

Jennifer Maffucci, College of Nursing

Elizabeth Porter, School of Public Health

Arthi Rao, College of Education

Yeow Siow, College of Engineering

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to this year’s recipients!

Sincerely,

Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Teaching Recognition Program

uictrp@uic.edu