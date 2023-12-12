2024 U of I System Pocket Facts now available
The 2024 edition of Pocket Facts, a useful resource for recent data and highlights from across the University of Illinois System, is now available from External Relations and Communications, part of the System Offices. Experience the digital version and/or the accessible PDF. Request free copies by emailing infosource@uillinois.edu with full contact information (including mail code) and the number of copies you’d like. There is no charge, but quantities may be limited.
