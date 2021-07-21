403(b) Plan Changes – Attend a Webinar
Dear Colleague,
Last month, we announced important upcoming enhancements to the University 403(b) Plan.
Prepare for Upcoming Changes
To help you navigate this change to the new streamlined fund lineup, transition guides and live informational webinars are available. The same webinar will be repeated multiple times with each company.
Fidelity:
- View the Fidelity Transition Guide
- Register for a Fidelity Webinar
TIAA:
- View the TIAA Transition Guide
- Register for a TIAA Webinar
If you need more personalized assistance, call:
- Fidelity at 800-343-0860
- TIAA at 800-842-2252
You may also view 403(b) Plan Enhancements and FAQs for additional information.
NOTE: You are strongly encouraged to log into your account on or after August 9, 2021 and review your portfolio after the mapping process is complete to ensure your asset allocation is consistent with your retirement goals. You may make fund changes at any time (up to once per business day).
Questions?
- Fidelity: 800-343-0860
- TIAA: 800-842-2252
- University Payroll & Benefits:
- Create a service ticket: UPB Service Portal
- Urbana: 217-265-6363
- Chicago: 312-996-7200
- Springfield: 217-206-7144
If you have a question or comment, please refer to the contact information above or email SystemHRServices@uillinois.edu.
