403(b) Plan Changes – Attend a Webinar

Dear Colleague,

Last month, we announced important upcoming enhancements to the University 403(b) Plan.

Prepare for Upcoming Changes

To help you navigate this change to the new streamlined fund lineup, transition guides and live informational webinars are available. The same webinar will be repeated multiple times with each company.

Fidelity:

View the Fidelity Transition Guide

Register for a Fidelity Webinar

TIAA:

View the TIAA Transition Guide

Register for a TIAA Webinar

If you need more personalized assistance, call:

Fidelity at 800-343-0860

TIAA at 800-842-2252

You may also view 403(b) Plan Enhancements and FAQs for additional information.

NOTE: You are strongly encouraged to log into your account on or after August 9, 2021 and review your portfolio after the mapping process is complete to ensure your asset allocation is consistent with your retirement goals. You may make fund changes at any time (up to once per business day).

Questions?

Fidelity: 800-343-0860

TIAA: 800-842-2252

University Payroll & Benefits: Create a service ticket: UPB Service Portal Urbana: 217-265-6363 Chicago: 312-996-7200 Springfield: 217-206-7144



If you have a question or comment, please refer to the contact information above or email SystemHRServices@uillinois.edu.