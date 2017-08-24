ORDER YOUR FALL SEMESTER BOOKS NOW through our Textbook Reservation System! [AD]
ORDER YOUR FALL SEMESTER BOOKS NOW
through our Textbook Reservation System!
When you order your books early, you get best deals on used textbooks. You can save up to 35% off the new retail price!
ORDER YOUR BOOKS ONLINE AND GET A FREE T-SHIRT OR HOODIE!
ORDER $250 OR MORE & get a limited edition, exclusive design t-shirt (shown above).
ORDER $500 OR MORE & Get a limited edition, exclusive design hooded sweatshirt (shown above).
ENTER TO WIN ONE OF FIVE $100 GIFT CARDS!
Order course materials online and you may be one of five randomly selected customers to receive a $100 bookstore gift card.
Visit the UIC Bookstore at www.uicbookstore.org.
RIGHT BOOK. RIGHT PRICE. RIGHT HERE.
Contact
Categories