Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Nov. 11-Dec. 8
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Aggravated assault: 1
Criminal defacement: 6
Warrant: 2
Aggravated battery: 3
Theft: 25
Battery: 5
Criminal trespass: 2
Possession of cannabis: 1
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 2
Disorderly conduct: 1
Criminal damage: 1
Assault: 1
Domestic battery: 1
Harassment: 2
Criminal damage: 1
Robbery: 1
Death investigation: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Nov. 12: A man was arrested on a warrant at 12:16 p.m. at 914 S. Wood St.
Nov. 13: A woman was charged with aggravated battery at 5:20 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Nov. 20: A man was charged with retail theft at 8:23 p.m. at 1350 S. Halsted St.
Nov. 22: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 4:52 a.m. at 1250 S. Halsted St.
Nov. 23: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 2:38 p.m. at 1322 S. Halsted St.
Nov. 24: A man was charged with first-degree murder at 2 a.m. at 801 S. Halsted St.
Nov. 29: A man was charged with criminal damage at 3:27 p.m. at 725 W. Roosevelt Road.
Dec. 3: A woman was charged with possession of a controlled substance at 8:07 p.m. at 811 W. Maxwell St.
Dec. 4: A man was charged with retail theft at 1:02 p.m. at 627 W. Jackson Blvd.
Dec. 5: A woman was charged with battery at 10:22 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Dec. 7: A man was arrested on a warrant at 12:46 a.m. at 1151 S. Halsted St.
Contact
Categories