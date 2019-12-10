Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Nov. 11-Dec. 8

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Aggravated assault: 1

Criminal defacement: 6

Warrant: 2

Aggravated battery: 3

Theft: 25

Battery: 5

Criminal trespass: 2

Possession of cannabis: 1

Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 2

Disorderly conduct: 1

Criminal damage: 1

Assault: 1

Domestic battery: 1

Harassment: 2

Criminal damage: 1

Robbery: 1

Death investigation: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Nov. 12: A man was arrested on a warrant at 12:16 p.m. at 914 S. Wood St.

Nov. 13: A woman was charged with aggravated battery at 5:20 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Nov. 20: A man was charged with retail theft at 8:23 p.m. at 1350 S. Halsted St.

Nov. 22: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 4:52 a.m. at 1250 S. Halsted St.

Nov. 23: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 2:38 p.m. at 1322 S. Halsted St.

Nov. 24: A man was charged with first-degree murder at 2 a.m. at 801 S. Halsted St.

Nov. 29: A man was charged with criminal damage at 3:27 p.m. at 725 W. Roosevelt Road.

Dec. 3: A woman was charged with possession of a controlled substance at 8:07 p.m. at 811 W. Maxwell St.

Dec. 4: A man was charged with retail theft at 1:02 p.m. at 627 W. Jackson Blvd.

Dec. 5: A woman was charged with battery at 10:22 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Dec. 7: A man was arrested on a warrant at 12:46 a.m. at 1151 S. Halsted St.