Event updates at Credit Union 1 Arena
Events through June 30 have been postponed or canceled at the Credit Union 1 Arena due to COVID-19.
Cancelations include:
• Paramount Pictures filming
• Noble Network College Fair
• Wingfest
• New Life Covenant Church event
• Rush University Commencement
Postponed events include:
• Martin Lawrence concert
• UIC Commencement ceremonies
• Northeastern Illinois University Commencement
• Proviso Township High School Graduation ceremonies
• J. Sterling Morton High School Graduation ceremonies
• Rosalind Franklin University Commencement ceremony
• Univeristy of Chicago Booth School of Business commencement
• Westinghouse High School Commencement
• Lane Tech High School Commencement
