Event updates at Credit Union 1 Arena

Events through June 30 have been postponed or canceled at the Credit Union 1 Arena due to COVID-19.

Cancelations include:

• Paramount Pictures filming

• Noble Network College Fair

• Wingfest

• New Life Covenant Church event

• Rush University Commencement

Postponed events include:

• Martin Lawrence concert

• UIC Commencement ceremonies

• Northeastern Illinois University Commencement

• Proviso Township High School Graduation ceremonies

• J. Sterling Morton High School Graduation ceremonies

• Rosalind Franklin University Commencement ceremony

• Univeristy of Chicago Booth School of Business commencement

• Westinghouse High School Commencement

• Lane Tech High School Commencement

