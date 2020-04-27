UIC Career Services offers virtual support for students

As students get ready to graduate next month, UIC Career Services is offering its services virtually to help with their job searches

“With the unpredictable future of the job market, it is now more important than ever to prepare and be ‘career ready’ for candidates as they seek employment opportunities,” said Jaime Velasquez, associate director of employee relations for UIC Career Services.

“Apart from having a well-written résumé and cover letter, it will be even more important for seniors to network and utilize every resource available to them.”

Career Services is offering virtual appointments by emailing careerservices@uic.edu. Virtual walk-ins also are available for reviewing réumés and cover letters or for general career questions between 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday by email.

UIC Career Services has a variety of online resources available, including a spring career readiness checklist; the 2020 Recruiter Career Search Advising Guide, which features advice from recruiters who have been on campus recently, and recordings of recent webinars on topics such as being a job candidate during a recession, virtual networking, and more.

“Above all, we would like to remind seniors that there are still many active job opportunities available to them at uiccareers.com and that we are available to assist them with any career-related question or concern that they may have,” Velasquez said.