Police report

July 20-Aug. 2

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Violation of no contact order: 1

Criminal damage: 3

Criminal defacement: 3

Domestic battery: 1

Attempt to elude peace officer: 2

Theft: 7

Battery: 2

Leaving the scene of an accident: 1

Aggravated assault: 1

Assault: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

July 21: A woman was charged with criminal damage at 10:03 p.m. at 1257 S. Halsted St.

A woman was charged with violation of an order of protection at 1:20 p.m. at 912 S. Wood St.

A man was charged with domestic battery at 10 a.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.

July 28: A man was charged with battery at 11:51 p.m. at 1400 W. Taylor St.

A juvenile was charged with battery at 11:51 p.m. at 1400 W. Taylor St.

July 29: A juvenile was charged with battery at 12 a.m. at 1400 W. Taylor St.