Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
July 20-Aug. 2
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Violation of no contact order: 1
Criminal damage: 3
Criminal defacement: 3
Domestic battery: 1
Attempt to elude peace officer: 2
Theft: 7
Battery: 2
Leaving the scene of an accident: 1
Aggravated assault: 1
Assault: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
July 21: A woman was charged with criminal damage at 10:03 p.m. at 1257 S. Halsted St.
A woman was charged with violation of an order of protection at 1:20 p.m. at 912 S. Wood St.
A man was charged with domestic battery at 10 a.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.
July 28: A man was charged with battery at 11:51 p.m. at 1400 W. Taylor St.
A juvenile was charged with battery at 11:51 p.m. at 1400 W. Taylor St.
July 29: A juvenile was charged with battery at 12 a.m. at 1400 W. Taylor St.