Adobe Creative Cloud software

While ACCC computer labs will be closed this fall (see accc.uic.edu/fall-operations), ACCC is committed to providing students with access to the software they need. Our Virtual Computer Lab allows students to access the software normally found in our physical computer labs, right from their own device. Learn more at go.uic.edu/virtual-computer-lab

Unfortunately, due to licensing restrictions, we are currently not able to include the Adobe Creative Cloud applications in the Virtual Computer Lab. The ACCC and others at the university are working to address this limitation in the best manner possible, to ensure availability to those students who need access to these applications.

Adobe Creative Cloud includes software such as Acrobat, InDesign, Illustrator, Lightroom, Photoshop, Dreamweaver, and other creative programs. This does not include Adobe Reader for opening and viewing PDFs – that software remains available and is included in the Virtual Computer Lab.

We will keep the UIC Community updated with any changes over the coming weeks. If you have any questions in the meantime, please contact us at LTS@uic.edu.

LTS upcoming event

Title: VoiceThread Training for University of Illinois at Chicago

When: Monday, August 10, 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Central Time

Description: VoiceThread is an interactive collaboration tool available in Blackboard that can be used to encourage student discussion and build community in asynchronous learning settings.



UIC Partner, VoiceThread, is hosting an exclusive webinar for UIC faculty that will:



1. Review all of the VT basics- creating, commenting (including zoom

integration into the media sources and captioning)

2. Demonstrate how to add all the different types of link in Blackboard,

including the assignment builder

3. Showcase real VoiceThread examples of each type of use case

4. Open Q&A



Once you register you will receive an email with the login information for the training as well as reminders one day and one hour before the session. This webinar typically lasts one hour.

Visit the LTS Webinar Calendar to view upcoming learning opportunities: go.uic.edu/webinarcalendar