Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy. Register for “A Critical Conversation with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi” on Jan. 20, 2021. Dr. Kendi is an Andrew W. Mellon Professor in the Humanities at Boston University and CBS News racial justice contributor. RSVP at go.uic.edu/MLKKendi. For all MLK Commemoration Week events, visit go.uic.edu/MLK2021.