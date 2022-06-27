A letter from the UIC student trustee

My UIC community,

The Supreme Court of the United States’ decision to overturn a landmark case, Roe v. Wade, deeply saddens everyone. Not only does this target every woman in the United States, but it has a greater impact on low-income women and women of color.

In these difficult times, your student trustee and entire team of the Office of the Student Trustee is here, in support of our female friends’, colleagues’, sisters’, mothers’, and students’ fundamental constitutional

rights to make their own decisions regarding their reproductive health.

I want to tell you all that although the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion care remains legal in Illinois. Our University of Illinois Healthcare System, through its dedicated physicians, nurses and medical staff remains committed to providing safe, high-quality and evidence-based care to our patients, including those seeking comprehensive reproductive health and family planning services regardless of your state. For us, we all are in this together and all are welcome!

Signed,

Lavleen Mal, Student Trustee

& The Entire Team of The Office of the Student Trustee

University of Illinois Chicago

This statement should not be taken as an official position of the University of Illinois Chicago.