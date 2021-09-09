AASHE Global Conference on Sustainability in Higher Education

The Office of Planning, Sustainability, and Project Management is excited to be a Host Institution for this year’s Global Conference on Sustainability in Higher Education, a virtual conference taking place from Oct. 12 to 14, 2021. GCSHE offers three full days of live content and networking, plus 80 days of on-demand access (through Dec. 31).

As a Host Institution, we have 200 registration passes for our campus only, as well as unique opportunities to be recognized for our commitment to sustainability. The registration deadline is Oct. 14, 2021, at 10 p.m. Sign up using the instructions below to gain free access to this great event:

Click HERE to register with your UIC email (select Attendee). After entering your ticket, but before clicking “Checkout,” enter the following Promotional Code and hit “Apply”: UICEDU29JUL21 This will drop your total to $0.00. Complete your registration.

Registration deadline is Oct. 14, 2021, at 10:59 p.m. Spots are limited so please register early to save yours.

We hope you will be able to join us as we explore, reexamine, and re-envision sustainability in higher education.

Follow UIC Sustainability on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tiktok channel) to be informed with the latest sustainability-related news, events, jobs & opportunities, campus involvement, and scholarships at UIC!