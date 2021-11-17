Academic IT support, operations holiday schedule
As we look forward to the Thanksgiving holiday, please be aware of Technology Solutions’ modified support schedule for Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26.
Thursday, Nov. 25: Support Operations closed, but the UIC Help Center remains available for self-service and to report problems.
Friday, Nov. 26: The BSB C-Stop will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, and walk-in support will not be available. The Service Desk will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. providing support via phone and tickets.
Contact
Categories