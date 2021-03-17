Academic job description updates

In accordance with state statutes, the State Universities Civil Service System (SUCSS) will conduct their biannual audit this year of UIC’s practices and procedures regarding Civil Service operations. Additionally, Principle Administrative Appointments Exemptions (Academic Professional jobs) will be reviewed for compliance.

UIC Human Resources asks all departments to make sure that Academic Professional staff job descriptions have been reviewed and signed within the past three years. Out-of-date job descriptions must be updated as soon as possible. Detailed information concerning the audit will be shared at a later date.