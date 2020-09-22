Academic vacation leave rollover

September 22, 2020

In June, academic employees were notified that up to five (5) additional accrued but unused vacation leave days could be rolled over to the AY 2020/2021 year in addition to the normal maximum of 48. These additional days/hours must be used on or before August 15, 2021. The maximum vacation leave rollover of 48 days (384 hours) will be reinstated for AY2021/2022.

If you had additional days beyond 48 on 8/15/20 (up to 5), you will see an entry on your Aug. 16–Sept. 15 calendar on 8/16/20 that indicates how many additional hours you rolled over in addition to 384 (will appear as a negative number). For example, if you had 5 additional days your entry would appear as: VACA_Adj: -40.

On the “Show Leave Summary Projection” balances box, you will see the additional hours in the Projected Available box only. Your “Balance on 8/16/2020” figure will be 384 if you were at or above the 48-day max. The additional hours you were able to roll over will not appear in that column.

EXAMPLE 1:
8/15/2020 – Annual Overview shows a Projected Rollover of 424 hours (five (5) additional days (40 hours) to rollover).
8/16/2020 – Balance on 8/16/2020 = 384; Projected Accrued = 192; Taken = 0; 8/15/2021 Projected Available = 616 (384 + 192 + 40)

EXAMPLE 2:
8/15/2020 – Annual Overview shows a Projected Rollover of 392 hours (one (1) additional day (8 hours) to rollover).
Balance on 8/16/2020 = 384; Projected Accrued = 192; Taken = 0; 8/15/2021 Projected Available = 584 (384 + 192 + 8)

Access the AVSL system at https://appserv7.admin.uillinois.edu/avsl/ 

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Cheri Silha at csilha@uillinois.edu (217.265.0070) or Tracey Pesavento at teplacke@uillinois.edu (217.244-5502) or Denise Swenson at ddswenso@uillinois.edu (217.265.5214).

