Academic vacation leave rollover

In June, academic employees were notified that up to five (5) additional accrued but unused vacation leave days could be rolled over to the AY 2020/2021 year in addition to the normal maximum of 48. These additional days/hours must be used on or before August 15, 2021. The maximum vacation leave rollover of 48 days (384 hours) will be reinstated for AY2021/2022.

If you had additional days beyond 48 on 8/15/20 (up to 5), you will see an entry on your Aug. 16–Sept. 15 calendar on 8/16/20 that indicates how many additional hours you rolled over in addition to 384 (will appear as a negative number). For example, if you had 5 additional days your entry would appear as: VACA_Adj: -40.

On the “Show Leave Summary Projection” balances box, you will see the additional hours in the Projected Available box only. Your “Balance on 8/16/2020” figure will be 384 if you were at or above the 48-day max. The additional hours you were able to roll over will not appear in that column.

EXAMPLE 1:

8/15/2020 – Annual Overview shows a Projected Rollover of 424 hours (five (5) additional days (40 hours) to rollover).

8/16/2020 – Balance on 8/16/2020 = 384; Projected Accrued = 192; Taken = 0; 8/15/2021 Projected Available = 616 (384 + 192 + 40)

EXAMPLE 2:

8/15/2020 – Annual Overview shows a Projected Rollover of 392 hours (one (1) additional day (8 hours) to rollover).

Balance on 8/16/2020 = 384; Projected Accrued = 192; Taken = 0; 8/15/2021 Projected Available = 584 (384 + 192 + 8)

Access the AVSL system at https://appserv7.admin.uillinois.edu/avsl/

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Cheri Silha at csilha@uillinois.edu (217.265.0070) or Tracey Pesavento at teplacke@uillinois.edu (217.244-5502) or Denise Swenson at ddswenso@uillinois.edu (217.265.5214).