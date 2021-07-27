Acadly available in fall semester
Acadly is an interactive tool that integrates with Zoom to deliver engagement activities (both synchronous and asynchronous). With Acadly, you can lecture on Zoom while seamlessly integrating Acadly quizzes, polls, and discussion items. Acadly can also track attendance and send grades to Blackboard!
Acadly will be available to all instructors in the fall semester but is currently still an opt-in tool. If you would like to use Acadly, please fill out the Acadly Request Form to note your interest in getting an Enterprise license.
Getting started videos:
- Introduction to Acadly for UIC
- Setting up an Acadly course via our Blackboard integration
- Syncing course enrollment and exporting grades using Acadly’s Bb plugin
Here are some tutorial videos on how to use Acadly:
- Link your Acadly and Zoom accounts
- Automating Zoom class attendance
- Breakout rooms on Acadly
- Breakout Room activity ideas
- Create activities
- Create a live class
- In-meeting experience demo
- Understanding the student experience
Join CATE instructional designers and Acadly trainers to learn how Acadly can help you deliver engaging course sessions and enhance student engagement in your asynchronous, online synchronous, on-campus blended synchronous, or on-campus hybrid classes.
August 2, 10-11:30 am: Introduction to Acadly with Zoom Integration for Student Engagement and Attendance
Meeting ID: 158 918 6690
August 9, 10-11:30 am: How to Teach Hybrid & Blended Synchronous Classes Using Acadly+Zoom
Meeting ID: 158 918 6690
August 19, 9:30-11 am: Engaging Large Classes of Any Modality Using Acadly with Zoom Integration
Meeting ID: 158 918 6690
