Acadly available in fall semester

Acadly is an interactive tool that integrates with Zoom to deliver engagement activities (both synchronous and asynchronous). With Acadly, you can lecture on Zoom while seamlessly integrating Acadly quizzes, polls, and discussion items. Acadly can also track attendance and send grades to Blackboard!

Acadly will be available to all instructors in the fall semester but is currently still an opt-in tool. If you would like to use Acadly, please fill out the Acadly Request Form to note your interest in getting an Enterprise license.

Getting started videos:

Here are some tutorial videos on how to use Acadly:

Join CATE instructional designers and Acadly trainers to learn how Acadly can help you deliver engaging course sessions and enhance student engagement in your asynchronous, online synchronous, on-campus blended synchronous, or on-campus hybrid classes.

August 2, 10-11:30 am: Introduction to Acadly with Zoom Integration for Student Engagement and Attendance

Meeting Link

Dial-in Link

Meeting ID: 158 918 6690

August 9, 10-11:30 am: How to Teach Hybrid & Blended Synchronous Classes Using Acadly+Zoom

Meeting Link

Dial-in Link

Meeting ID: 158 918 6690

August 19, 9:30-11 am: Engaging Large Classes of Any Modality Using Acadly with Zoom Integration

Meeting Link

Dial-in Link

Meeting ID: 158 918 6690