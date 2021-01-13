Acadly Enterprise Pilot Program

Ready to test a new “online classroom?” Many UIC instructors have used the Basic version of Acadly, which is free, to take attendance in the classroom for years. Acadly Enterprise is being piloted at UIC during the Spring 2021 semester to bring an improved experience to synchronous online classes for both students and faculty. The following is included in the Enterprise license:

Students in your course appear automatically in Acadly Students can attend your Zoom synchronous classes within Acadly Students can chat, answer polls or take quizzes during your Zoom session and have those activities available even after the class is over Students can automatically see their grades for class activities and attendance in Blackboard

For an introduction of Acadly Enterprise for UIC, watch go.uic.edu/UIC-IntroAcadlyPilot (5-minute video)

For a full list of Acadly features, visit acadly.com/features.

If you are interested in this pilot opportunity, request access to the Enterprise version of Acadly by emailing the Learning Technology Solutions team at LTS@uic.edu.