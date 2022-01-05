Acadly for attendance and contact tracing

UIC has selected a classroom interactivity tool called Acadly to simplify the process of recording attendance for on-campus and hybrid courses. Currently used by some on campus, Acadly has been upgraded to allow instructors to take attendance in any size class within seconds using a mobile app.

Contact Tracing

Acadly captures additional detail of proximity between students, which, together with attendance data, can be made available immediately to the UIC contact tracing team. The advantage of this feature pairing within Acadly is that instructors who use this tool will no longer need to manually maintain seating charts in their classes for the purpose of contact tracing.

Upcoming Training

Join us for our upcoming webinars on how to use Acadly for attendance automation and contact tracing! No registration required.

Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18 at noon

Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 9 a.m.

These webinars are organized by UIC’s CATE team and presented by the Acadly team. We highly recommend these webinars to anyone who’s new to Acadly and would like to see the product in action.

Test Acadly

Before your first lecture, you can test Acadly using a mock course. Mock courses can be set up directly within Acadly. The best way to try Acadly is to add yourself or someone you know as a “student” to the course. Visit the UIC Acadly page for more information and to get started.

Other Uses for Acadly

Acadly does much more than take attendance. This educational technology tool brings an improved experience to classes for both students and instructors by making it possible to use quizzes, polls, discussions, word cloud questions, videos, files, and more — all in one application. Acadly’s student engagement features provide instructional benefits while its proximity and attendance data support timely information essential to the contact tracing process required to keep our university safe.

Support

For further questions about using Acadly, contact the Acadly’s Team directly at support+uic@acadly.com (mean response time: six hours). You can also reach out to the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence Support team at LTS@uic.edu