Acadly has been added as a new UIC licensed EdTech tool

The Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) is pleased to announce that UIC instructors can now use all the features of Acadly, as the Acadly Enterprise license has been added to UIC’s EdTech resources.

Acadly is a classroom interactivity tool with features for in-class student response, math-TeX support, and no limits on the number of responses. Many UIC instructors have used the basic version of Acadly, which is free, to take attendance in the classroom. About 30 instructors pilot tested Acadly Enterprise during the spring semester and provided feedback that Acadly used to improve their solution this summer.

Acadly Enterprise improves the class experience for both students and faculty by making it possible to use quizzes, polls, discussions, word cloud questions, videos, files, and more – all in one application.

There are two ways for instructors to get an Acadly license:

Sign up on Acadly.com with a UIC email address. A trial account will be activated, and they will be placed in the Acadly verification queue. Because the basic license is free, a verification is done to confirm that the person signing up is an instructor at a higher-ed institution. At any time, even before verification, if someone uses the Blackboard plugin to import a course to Acadly, all Acadly features will be unlocked immediately. Sign up via the Blackboard plugin. If an instructor accesses the Acadly plugin from inside Blackboard, they will be able to sign up and set up a course immediately. Courses created from within Blackboard also have Zoom integration enabled. CATE suggests importing a course to Acadly after seeing how Acadly works. To test a course in Acadly, instructors can:

Set up their account using the Blackboard plugin Not import a course Log in to acadly.com Create a demo course, try the product, then decide whether they want to import a course



Instructors can set up two kinds of courses now:

Acadly with Blackboard and Zoom integration (Acadly Enterprise course): Any course created using the Blackboard plugin would have both integrations enabled by default. If an instructor wishes to use the Blackboard integration but not the Zoom integration, they can unselect the “this is an online lecture on Acadly” option at the time of lecture/ course schedule creation. Acadly with Zoom integration, but without Blackboard integration (Acadly Pro course): To create a course with just the Zoom integration, instructors can log in to Acadly, tap the + button and select Create a Pro course. They will be shown information about how to create an Acadly Enterprise course before they proceed with the setup. This prompt is to make sure that instructors understand that if they need Blackboard integration, they should not proceed further and create the course from within Blackboard instead.

For questions about Acadly, please contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) Support team at lts@uic.edu