Acadly: The All-in-One Attendance Automation and Student Engagement Platform

If you are teaching an in-person or hybrid course during the Spring 2022 semester, you have likely used Acadly as a contact tracing tool to capture attendance data for in-person and hybrid classes. The Acadly attendance feature not only discovers students inside the classroom, but also calculates relative proximity between students, which provides timely and granular data for the contact tracing process without the need to keep seating charts.

Acadly can do much more than take attendance, however. This educational technology tool brings an improved experience to classes for both students and instructors by making it possible to use quizzes, polls, discussions, word cloud questions, videos, files, and more — all in one application.

Acadly can be used as…

A standalone Student Response System for in-person classes that features activities like polls, quizzes, word clouds, and student Q&A

A Virtual Classroom platform with Zoom integration for online classes with learning activities, prompt-based attendance, interactive lecture playback and automatic recording management

A mixed-modality platform for blended synchronous classes, where students can toggle the lecture video on/off while continuing to participate in the same discussion and activities

Here are the demo videos for Acadly:

Before your first lecture, CATE staff recommends that you test Acadly using a mock course. Mock courses can be set up directly within Acadly. The best way to try Acadly is to add yourself or someone you know as a “student” to the course. To best optimize the Acadly virtual classroom platform, make sure you follow best practices with your Zoom account settings: Zoom account configuration for Acadly

Visit the UIC Acadly page for more information and to get started.

For questions about using Acadly, please request an appointment with one of CATE’s Instructional Designers or contact Acadly’s Team directly at support+uic@acadly.com with any questions (mean response time: six hours).

