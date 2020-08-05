ACCC fall operations schedule
This fall, ACCC services and operations will remain fully available and supported, with some minor adjustments. In an effort to keep the community informed, all services and operations effective 8/24, will be listed on our Fall Operations page located at accc.uic.edu/fall-operations. This page will include support information, contact information, hours of operation, service availability and up-to-date details on the following services:
- General Technology support
- Learning Technology support
- Classrooms & Computer Labs
- Equipment Lending
- Multimedia Production
- On-Site Support
- Password Management
- Personal Device Maintenance
- Phone and Network services
- Printing
- And More
The operations page will be updated and maintained throughout the semester. Please check back regularly for updates.
