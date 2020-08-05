ACCC fall operations schedule

This fall, ACCC services and operations will remain fully available and supported, with some minor adjustments. In an effort to keep the community informed, all services and operations effective 8/24, will be listed on our Fall Operations page located at accc.uic.edu/fall-operations. This page will include support information, contact information, hours of operation, service availability and up-to-date details on the following services:

General Technology support

Learning Technology support

Classrooms & Computer Labs

Equipment Lending

Multimedia Production

On-Site Support

Password Management

Personal Device Maintenance

Phone and Network services

Printing

And More

The operations page will be updated and maintained throughout the semester. Please check back regularly for updates.